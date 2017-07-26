Forestry firm Canfor investing $105M to retrofit two B.C. plants

July 26, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

VANCOUVER—Canfor Pulp Products Inc. plans to invest $105 million to upgrade two of its B.C. pulp mills.

The forest products company said July 26 it will invest $65 million in a new 32 megawatt condensing turbo-generator at its Northwood Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp mill in Prince George, B.C., as well as $40 million to upgrade the refining line at its Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mill in Taylor, B.C.

Canfor said both projects will significantly improve the plants’ energy efficiency and cut fuel consumption. They are also expected to reduce water and natural gas use at the mills.

“These projects reflect Canfor Pulp’s commitment to sustainable pulp production while continuing to improve the cost competitiveness of our pulp mills,” the company’s president, Brett Robinson, said in a statement.

The upgrades at the Taylor pulp mill are partially funded through BC Hydro’s conservation incentives program.