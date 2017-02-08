Ford slims down its biggest SUV as new 2018 Expedition goes aluminum

February 8, 2017

by The Associated Press

DETROIT—Ford Motor Co.’s biggest SUV is dropping some weight.

Ford says the 2018 Expedition is 300 pounds lighter than the previous model thanks to a new aluminum body and a high-strength steel frame.

It’s the second Ford vehicle to get the aluminum treatment, after the F-Series pickup went lighter in 2015.

But it’s not the first aluminum SUV on the market. Land Rover debuted one in 2012.

The new eight-seat Expedition is slightly longer, with a new mesh grille and a sleeker design. Ford says its new 3.5-litre EcoBoost V6 engine and 10-speed transmission will improve towing capacity.

New options include automatic parallel parking, a 360-degree camera and adaptive cruise control that works in stop-and-go traffic.

The Expedition goes on sale this fall. Pricing hasn’t been released. It will be built in Kentucky.