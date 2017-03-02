Ford recalls Edge SUVs, Lincolns built at Oakville, Ont. plant

March 2, 2017

DEARBORN, Mich.—Ford Motor Co. is recalling 32,000 vehicles in North America, including Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX SUVs built at its assembly plant outside Toronto.

The safety compliance recall relates to certain driver frontal airbag cushions made by embattled Japanese airbag maker Takata Corp. and installed on the 2016-17 Edge, 2016-17 Lincoln MKX and 2017 Lincoln Continental.

Ford noted the recall is not related to the larger Takata airbag recall linked to 16 deaths, however.

Instead, it said the airbags may not completely fill, or the airbag cushion may detach from the airbag module during a frontal airbag deployment. It added that the issue was caused by misaligned components.

The Edge and MKX are built at the company’s Oakville, Ont. Assembly Plant, while the Continental is assembled at a facility in Flat Rock, Mich. Approximately 27,531 of the vehicles were sold in the U.S. and 4,336 in Canada.

Dealers will replace the driver frontal airbag module for free.