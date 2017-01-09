Fiat Chrysler investing $1B in U.S. as auto industry responds to Trump

January 9, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.—Following a week of dramatic turns in the auto industry’s relationship with the next president of the U.S., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has announced plans to invest $1 billion in two manufacturing plants in the American Midwest.

Last week Donald Trump threatened both General Motors and Toyota with a border tax for producing vehicles south of the border, while Ford announced it would cancel a $1.6 billion assembly plant planned for San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

Despite seemingly bowing to the political pressure, Ford did not change course on plans to move production of its Focus compact to Mexico, and cited market forces for the cancelled plant as opposed to the President-elect. GM CEO Mary Barra, meanwhile, said Trumps criticism won’t push the company to change its plans.

Using the $1 billion investment, FCA plans to retool and modernize its Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Michigan to produce the revived Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, as well as retool the south plant at its Toldeo, Ohio campus to make way for an all-new Jeep pickup truck.

“The conversion of our industrial footprint completes this stage of our transformation as we respond to the shift in consumer tastes to trucks and SUVs, and as we continue to reinforce the U.S. as a global manufacturing hub for those vehicles at the heart of the SUV and truck market,” Sergio Marchionne, the comapnys CEO, said in a statement.

“These moves, which have been under discussion with Dennis Williams and the rest of the UAW leadership for some time, expand our capacity in these key segments, enabling us to meet growing demand here in the U.S., but more importantly to increase exports of our mid-size and larger vehicles to international markets.

Fiat Chrysler said the investment in Warren, Mich. will also allow the plant to build Ram heavy duty pickups, which are currently built in Mexico—though it did not release any details about relocating the program.

The automaker plans to complete the upgrades at both plants by 2020.