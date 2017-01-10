Feds invest $3M to help Windsor, Ont. firm develop lighter weight engines

January 10, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

WINDSOR, Ont.—The federal government is investing $3 million in a Windsor, Ont. company that makes aluminum cylinder heads, engine blocks and transmission parts for the auto industry.

Nemak of Canada Corp. will use the funding to support a development project aimed at producing stronger aluminum engine blocks, which will make cars lighter and more fuel efficient.

The Canadian government said the project is expected to create up to 70 jobs in Windsor, as well as boost the company’s global competitiveness.

Partnering with Windsor-based Arbec Tool and Machine Ltd. on the project, Nemak plans to manufacture the new lighter weight engine blocks using entirely automated robotic systems.