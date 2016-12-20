Eastern Quebec wind turbine tower maker launches $6.5M expansion

December 20, 2016

by Cleantech Canada Staff

NEW RICHMOND, Que.—Quebec fabricator Groupe FabDelta Inc. is forging deeper into the clean energy market with a $6.45 million plant expansion.

The company plans to refit an industrial building with a range of specialized equipment, including gantries and cranes, which will allow it expand its manufacturing capabilities to wind turbine hubs—sometimes known as turbine nose pieces.

Based on the far eastern reaches of province in New Richmond, Que. on the Gaspé peninsula, FabDelta has been manufacturing wind turbine towers since 2002, as well as components for the mining, forestry and construction industries, but has not built turbine hubs.

Close to half of the project is government-financed, with Ottawa extending the company a $1 million loan and the provincial government offering nearly $2 million in financial assistance through two development programs.

According to the company’s president, François Arsenault, the project will make FabDelta the only North American company to offer an assembled, ready-to-install turbine hub.

The expansion includes a deal with Siemens Wind Power Ltd. to build 46 of the wind turbine components for a Canadian wind energy project.

The plant expansion is expected to create 15 jobs in New Richmond.