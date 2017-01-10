Feds handing out $2.5M to five Quebec auto suppliers, to create 149 jobs

January 10, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MONTREAL—The federal government is giving a handful of Quebec auto parts companies and service firms a leg up.

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, better known as the CED, has set aside $2.5 million to support development and expansion projects at five businesses expected to create 149 new jobs.

Funding recipients include:

Polyrix Inc. will receive a $146,500 investment to support a commercialization project involving 3D scanners used to inspect auto parts. The project is expected to create four jobs and has a total value of $293,000.

The CED will invest $1.2 million in Verbom Inc. to help the company increase its production capacity at plants in Valcourt and Sherbrooke, Que. The company is investing $7.7 million overall in the expansion and will create 25 jobs.



Conception Génik Inc. will get $600,000 to buy new equipment and expand its St‑Jérôme, Que. plant. The federal funds amount to half the value of the project, which is expected to create 30 jobs.

Ottawa will invest $430,000 in Fibrotek Advanced Materials Inc., which makes composite parts and aluminum assembly jigs. The company plans to buy a new machining centre, as well as hire a consultant with the funding. The project is worth $978,000 and is expected to create 89 jobs.

Quebec City’s Autodip will receive $100,000 to commercialize its automobile vinyl wrap products designed to protect car paint. The project is worth $250,000 overall and will create one job.