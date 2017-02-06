Feds award two $45M contracts for CF-18, other military aircraft maintenance

February 6, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

GATINEAU—The federal government has awarded two aircraft multimillion-dollar maintenance contracts to a pair of aerospace companies based in Winnipeg and Mississauga, Ont.

Each contract is valued at approximately $45 million and will cover just over four years of maintenance on Royal Canadian Air Force plane engines.

“These contracts help guarantee our CF-18 fighter jets and fixed-wing search and rescue aircraft can be kept in service while replacement fleets are being provided,” Canada’s Defence Minister, Harjit Sajjan, said in a statement. “They also take care of the maintenance of our long-range patrol aircraft.”

Based just outside Toronto, Magellan Aerospace Corp. will be responsible taking care of the GE-F404 engines in Canada’s aging fleet of CF-18 fighters.

The company has provided maintenance on the aircraft’s engines for the past 35 years. The new contract will add four years repair and overhaul services, as well as options to extend the contract further. The aging fighters are the subject of a protracted procurement battle in Ottawa.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg’s StandardAero Ltd. will perform maintenance on the Allison/Rolls Royce T56 engines in both Canada’s CP-140 Auroras and CC-130H Hercules aircraft.