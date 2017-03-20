Feds and province fund B.C. wastewater projects for $373M

March 20, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

BURNABY, B.C—On Mar. 17, federal and provincial officials announced a combined $373.2 million for 144 new wastewater infrastructure projects in British Columbia, through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF).

The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of funding, $186.6 million, and the Province of B.C. is investing $123.2 million. Local governments are contributing the balance of $63.4 million.

Funding will support infrastructure projects across the province:

A new water treatment plant in West Kelowna.

A drinking water system upgrade and universal metering project in Balfour.

Design work in Elkford for new water mains.

A water main extension in Oak Bay.

Wastewater lagoon aeration upgrades in Tumbler Ridge.

Sewer work in Vancouver.

A $5.8 million combined sewer separation project in Burnaby.

The CWWF is a bilateral agreement between Canada and B.C., announced on Sep. 30, 2016.

Peter Fassbender, B.C. minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development, says the projects will create approximately 4,000 jobs.

These infrastructure investments are a part of B.C.’s Rural Economic Development Strategy, an initiative that aims to create over 26,000 jobs and add $2.8 billion to provincial GDP.