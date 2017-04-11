Enerkem looking for growth as first full-scale biofuel site meets expectations

April 11, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

MONTREAL—Enerkem Inc., a Montreal-based waste-to-biofuels and chemicals producer, announced Apr. 11 that its first full-scale commercial facility, located in Edmonton, has met the operational milestones set by its senior lender Integrated Asset Management (IAM).

“The Enerkem Alberta Biofuels facility in Edmonton is fully operational in accordance with very rigorous production criteria,” said Vincent Chornet, president and CEO of Enerkem.

Last year, Enerkem’s biorefinery became the first ISCC certified plant (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) in the world to convert municipal solid waste into biomethanol. In less than five minutes, Enerkem’s technology turns household waste into 99.9 per cent pure liquid chemicals and biofuels.

“We have been impressed with Enerkem’s discipline and commitment throughout the process of ramping-up the world’s first commercial operation of its kind. As Enerkem’s senior lender, we look forward to expanding our partnership through future financing opportunities as the company continues to expand its market outreach,” said Greg Dimmer, managing director, IAM Private Debt Group.

“This third-party validation comes in at the right time as we are expanding our footprint in North America and Europe. Our disruptive solution sets a new standard in waste management, biofuels and chemicals, thus accelerating the transition toward a circular economy where waste becomes a resource to make everyday products,” said Chornet.

This facility has been financed by private sources and received funding support from Sustainable Development Technology Canada, Alberta Innovates and Alberta Energy.

Toronto-based IAM is an alternative asset management company with approximately $2.6 billion in assets and committed capital under management.