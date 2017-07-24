CME calls on Ontario to rethink $15 minimum wage, other labour reforms

July 24, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters says proposed changes to Ontario labour laws will make it tougher for the province’s manufacturers to compete internationally and could lead to lost jobs.

The manufacturers’ association called on Queen’s Park to revisit certain aspects of its new workplace legislation, including raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2019.

“The manufacturing sector is clearly critical to the Ontario economy,” Dennis Darby, president and CEO of CME, said in a statement. “Increasing the cost of making things in Ontario would only put future growth and jobs in jeopardy, including those higher quality jobs that we want to grow.”

“We are asking the Ontario government to conduct further analysis on the potential impacts of the reform,” he added.

Ontario’s Liberal government introduced the reforms at the end of May. Along with raising the minimum wage, the Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act includes a number of measures to benefit workers across the province, such as increasing vacation entitlements, guaranteeing equal pay for part-time workers and stricter scheduling for shift work.

CME, which represents more than 2,500 companies across the country, said the changes to rules surrounding shift work is one area it’s urging the government to reconsider. The organization said requiring employers to give workers 48 hours notice to cancel a shift and 96 hours to add a shift would make the province’s manufacturers “less nimble than their international competitors.”

On minimum wage, meanwhile, CME says it’s advocating for a slower timetable. Instead of increasing minimum wage to $14 an hour next January and to $15 and hour Jan. 1 2019, it says the province should scale the increase over a longer period as well as put cost reductions in place for businesses that would offset the higher labour costs.

The proposed reforms have already put business and labour groups at odds. While many business associations have come out against the proposed reforms, labour organizations have backed the minimum wage hike, saying it will improve workers’ lives and help spread business out profits more evenly.

Ontario began public consultations on the legislation earlier this month.

The manufacturing sector directly employs approximately 750,000 Ontarians.