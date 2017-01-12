‘China’s coming’ and five other key takeaways from the Detroit auto show

January 12, 2017

by Dee-Ann Durbin, The Associated Press

DETROIT—This year’s North American International Auto Show reflects an industry that’s flush with cash but uncertain about the future.

Multi-million-dollar displays show new versions of big sellers like the Toyota Camry—whose reign as top-selling U.S. car could be in jeopardy—the GMC Terrain and Honda Odyssey. New technology, from gesture controls in BMWs to further advances in self-driving cars, is everywhere. Auto companies are making big promises, like Chinese automaker GAC’s plan to sell a vehicle in the U.S. by the end of 2019 and Volvo’s goal of preventing all fatal crashes in its vehicles by 2020.

But there could be bumps ahead. U.S. sales are levelling off and the Trump administration could change the rules on trade. And it’s not yet clear which companies will be the winners in a future of car-sharing and self-driving.

“The ground is so unstable beneath them right now,” said Karl Brauer, a senior director of content at Kelley Blue Book.

Here’s what we learned at the Detroit auto show: