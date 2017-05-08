Cement manufacturer fined for worker injury at Picton, Ont. plant

May 8, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

PICTON, Ont.—An Ontario manufacturer has been fined $50,000 for a worker injury at a cement plant east of Toronto.

Essroc Canada Inc. pleaded guilty to breaching the province’s Occupational Health and Safety Act and was sentenced in an Ontario courtroom May 5.

The incident happened in April 2016 at the company’s cement plant in Picton, Ont. when a worker was inserting a heat blank into an inlet duct at the facility’s milling area. While inserting the heat blank, the worker placed one leg on top of a nearby screw conveyor. The running conveyor caught a pant leg and pulled the worker’s foot and leg into the machine before it could be shut down.

The accident caused a number of injuries, which forced the worker to be hospitalized.

A subsequent Ministry of Labour investigation found screw conveyor’s rotating shaft was not adequately guarded, which violates the OHSA.