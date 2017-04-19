Cascades strikes $10M deal with Quebec recycling firm Tricentris

April 19, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

LACHUTE, Que.—Cascades Inc. is taking an interest in Quebec recycling bins.

The packaging and tissue paper manufacturer has struck a three-year partnership deal with Quebec recycling and sorting company Tricentris, which picks up blue bins at nearly two million homes across the province.

Valued at more than $10 million, the deal will give Cascades access to all of the cardboard collected at Tricentris’ three sorting facilities in Lachute, Terrebonne and Gatineau, Quebec.

The Kingsey Falls, Que.-based business will process the discarded paper into a range of new products.

“By teaming up, Cascades and Tricentris are propelling the circular economy and proving that economic growth and the preservation of our natural resources can go hand in hand,” Luc Langevin, president and COO of the company’s Specialty Products Group, said in a statement. “We take great pride in the fact that we manufacture premium products while also giving those materials a second life.”

The company expects the deal will cover 75,000 tonnes of cardboard over three years.