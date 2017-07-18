Cascades inaugurates US$64M tissue converting plant in Oregon

July 18, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

SCAPPOOSE, Ore.—On July 18, Montreal-based packaging and tissue product manufacturer Cascades Inc. officially inaugurated its new 284,000-square-foot tissue converting facility in Scappoose, Oregon.

Cascades says the US$64 million facility is equipped with best-in-class converting lines, high-speed rewinders and folders, and one of the fastest bath lines in the world.

The new plant manufactures towel and tissue products under the Cascades PRO brand, a product line designed for professional settings like schools, workshops and restaurants. The PRO line includes hand towels, bathroom tissue, napkins, kitchen roll towels, facial tissue, wipers and dispensers.

“This new facility extends the breadth of our national coverage, and will enable us to better serve our customers in the southern and western United States,” said Mario Plourde, president and CEO of Cascades.

Plourde continued, “The Scappoose facility will also allow us to increase our converting capacity and integration rate as we will be using tissue paper produced at our St-Helens plant located just eight miles away. Our new facility will have a production capacity of nearly six million cases per year of virgin and recycled bathroom tissue products and paper hand towels.”

Jean Jobin, president and COO of the Cascades Tissue Group said “It has long been our goal to expand our presence within the United States and offer greater quality and flexibility for our customers. This world-class facility is the first step in our plan to modernize our tissue manufacturing and converting equipment and a clear indication of our commitment to this segment.”