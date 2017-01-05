Canada’s Premier Aviation signs five-year maintenance deal with U.S. airline JetBlue

January 5, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

ROME, N.Y.—Quebec-based Premier Aviation has won a five-year maintenance deal with U.S. airline JetBlue.

The agreement covers heavy maintenance and paint work on the low-cost carrier’s Embraer 190 aircraft.

Premier, which has three facilities in Canada and one in the U.S., will carry out the majority of the work at its 379,000 sq. ft. site in Rome, New York.

It did not release the value of the contract.

“With a strong presence in the northeast, including eight airports across New York served by our E-190s, we’re excited to have a local partner like Premier with a similar commitment to excellence, while supporting jobs in the region,” Jeffrey Martin, JetBlue’s executive vice-president of operations, said in a statement.

The Canadian maintenance firm’s Trois-Rivieres facility will also lend initial support to the project.