Canada’s Magellan Aerospace to build new Indian manufacturing plant

February 14, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

BANGALORE, India—Magellan Aerospace Corp. has announced plans to build a new components and assembly plant in India’s high-tech hub and third-largest city.

The Mississauga, Ont.-based company said it will invest $28 million in the new Bangalore plant, located in the city’s aerospace park near the Bangalore International Airport. It plans to built structural assemblies, fabrications, and machined components at the new site.

“Magellan’s expanding footprint in India, and increasing spectrum of capabilities, reflects the company’s commitment to provide competitive solutions for major commercial customers,” Phillip Underwood, the company’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

The first phase of the new site will employ approximately 120 workers, incorporate 5-axis machining centres and cover 140,000 sq. ft. Magellan expects to break ground on the first phase of the plant this June with two other construction stages to follow.

It anticipates commissioning the first phase of the facility by the end of the year.

As well as in India and Canada, the aerospace firm has plants in the U.K., the U.S. and Poland