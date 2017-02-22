Canada Bread to shutter two Quebec baking plants, will lay off at least 56

February 22, 2017

by The Canadian Press

TORONTO—Canada Bread Company Ltd. has announced a series of cost-cutting measures at its Quebec facilities, including the closure of its St-Come-Liniere bakery in May.

The company says the 56 workers at the location will receive severance packages and be encouraged to seek employment at other Canada Bread facilities.

The products made at the St-Come-Liniere location will be baked at other operations in Quebec.

Canada Bread is also shutting down its bakery in Beauport, Que., effective September.

It says it expects a majority of the 77 employees at the facility which makes bread rolls will be moved to its Vincent-Massey operation 10 kilometres away in Quebec City by March 2018.

However, the company could not say how many Beauport employees would be able start work at the Vincent-Massey bakery initially.

The baking company, which makes brands such as Dempster’s and Villagio was acquired by Mexican baking giant Grupo Bimbo from Maple Leaf Foods in 2014.