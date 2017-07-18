CAE wins $175M in defence contracts for U.S. military and Canadian air force

July 18, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MONTREAL—CAE, a Montreal-based military training simulation technology manufacturer, announced July 18 that it has been awarded $175 million worth of defence contracts to provide simulation products, training services and in-service support for the U.S. and Canadian armed forces.

These contracts will be awarded during CAE’s first quarter of fiscal year 2018.

CAE has won a subcontract from Lockheed Martin to support the development of five C-130J fuselage trainers for the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command. These fuselage trainers will provide simulation and practice for loadmasters, military personnel responsible for loading and unloading cargo planes, and full aircraft crew.

In addition, L-3 MAS—a subsidiary of L3 Technologies—has issued an order for CAE to continue providing a range of in-service support solutions for the Royal Canadian Air Force’s CF-18 aircraft, including avionics software upgrades, integrated logistics support and data management services.

CAE has been performing systems engineering support services for the CF-18 fleet for over 30 years.

CAE has also booked orders from Airbus Defence & Space to provide in-service support for the C295W Fixed-Wing Search and Rescue training program for the Royal Canadian Air Force. The company will provide training device upgrades and maintenance, hardware and software engineering, courseware updates, technology insertion and obsolescence management, and other in-service support services.

“Original equipment manufacturers and global militaries continue to recognize our training and simulation experience on enduring platforms, such as the C-130J, which combined with a positive defence environment continues to provide us a healthy pipeline of opportunities around the world,” said Gene Colabatistto, CAE’s group president, Defence & Security.