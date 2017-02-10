Bombardier signs maintenance agreement with Hawaii Island Air to look after their Q400 fleet

February 10, 2017

by Canadian Manufacuturing.com Staff

TORONTO—Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced Feb. 9 it signed a five-year Smart Parts agreement with Hawaii Island Air Inc. to provide component support for Island Air`s fleet of Q400 aircraft.

The Smart Parts program, an initiative launched by Bombardier to maintain their Q400 turboprop planes, provides Island Air with component maintenance, repair and overhaul services, access to a spare part exchange pool and on-site inventories based at the airline’s hub in Honolulu.

Bombardier`s Q400 has been in service since 2000, and according to the aerospace manufacturer it has transported over 400 million passengers worldwide.

“Bombardier has provided invaluable assistance in helping us acquire Q400 aircraft and integrate them into our fleet. The Smart Parts program will continue to ensure prompt, comprehensive and cost-effective support, which in turn will allow us to provide the best possible interisland travel experience for our customers,” said David Uchiyama, CEO and president, Hawaii Island Air.