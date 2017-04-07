Austrian aerospace firm investing $20M to build new Montreal plant

April 7, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MONTREAL—Austrian aerospace components company F. List GMBH is moving into Montreal.

The company, which makes interiors for business and private jets, announced the new $20 million plant April 7. The new site will manufacture flame retardant wood veneers for aircraft cabins and is expected to employ approximately 100 workers.

“This state-of-the-art facility will bring us closer to our main customers in North America, resulting in shorter production lead-times, faster deliveries and greater flexibility,” Michael Groiss, the company’s CEO, said in a statement. “It will also enable us to provide better on-site support for innovative products delivered from our Austrian plant, while bolstering our aftermarket services for business and executive jets.”

The Thomasberg, Austria-based company worked with non-profit foreign investment organization Montréal International for several years before settling on Montreal for the new site. F. List also operates subsidiaries in Brazil, the U.S. and Germany.

Along with the production site, the new facility will include offices and a showroom. It will initially employ 15 workers before adding about 85 by 2020.