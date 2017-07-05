Armoires Fabritec expanding Montreal-area plant, will create 520 new jobs

July 5, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

BROMONT, Que.—Quebec manufacturer Armoires Fabritec is scaling up its operations east of Montreal to support a major drive into the U.S. market.

The company, which makes cabinets for kitchens and bathrooms, plans to expand its Bromont, Que. plant, boosting its production capacity and adding more than 530 jobs over the next five years.

Several federal and provincial organizations are opening their checkbooks to support the project, including Quebec’s ministère de l’Économie, de la Science et de l’Innovation, Investissement Quebec, Ottawa’s Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions—better known as the CED—and Export Development Canada. The government agencies and arms-length groups will loan Armoires Fabritec a total of $18 million.

Armoires Fabritec says the project will allow it to respond to a significant increase in orders from the U.S. Among others, the company has won contracts with U.S. home improvement retail chain, The Home Depot Inc.

Along with its Bromont site, the family-owned Quebec business has a manufacturing plant in Mont-Joli on the south shore of the St. Lawrence.