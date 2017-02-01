Alcohol colossus Diageo announces Guinness brewery near Baltimore

February 1, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

RELAY, Md.—Diageo; parent company of Guinness and other high-profile alcohol brands like Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, and Captain Morgan; on Jan. 31 announced its intention to build a tourist-friendly Guinness brewery in Baltimore County, Maryland.

As currently planned, the company will build a mid-sized Guinness brewery and a Guinness visitor experience at the company’s existing Relay, Maryland site, and the new brewery and visitor experience will be incorporated into that existing production facility.

This new brewing capability and consumer experience, combined with a packaging and warehousing operation, will bring the company’s investment in Relay to approximately U.S. $50 million.

The brewery will be a home for new Guinness beers created for the U.S. market, while Guinness Stout, Guinness’signature draught, will continue to be brewed at St. James’s Gate in Dublin, Ireland.

Visitors will be able to tour the working brewery, sample experimental beers brewed on-site at the taproom, and purchase Guinness merchandise at the retail store.

While finalization of these plans is still contingent on reaching agreement on several considerations, the project would represent a significant investment in Maryland in terms of economic development, job creation, and tourism.

Many specifics are still being evaluated, but it is estimated that this project could generate approximately 40 jobs in brewing, warehousing, and a packaging operation involving canning, bottling, and kegging.

“Opening a Guinness brewery and visitor center in the U.S. will enable us to collaborate with fellow brewers and interact with the vibrant community of beer drinkers,” said Tom Day, president, Diageo Beer Company U.S.A.

“Guinness’ plan to build a brewery at its historic facility in Relay is great news for job creation, manufacturing, and tourism in our state,” said Maryland governor Larry Hogan. “Beer tourism attracts millions of visitors to towns and communities across the country every year, and I look forward to welcoming Guinness to the roster of excellent breweries we have here in Maryland.”

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot said, “I am optimistic that all stakeholders will come together and work collaboratively with the General Assembly to ensure that this innovative project moves forward.”

President Jason Chorpenning of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 27, which currently represents employees at Diageo’s Relay facility, also expressed support, saying, “UFCW Local 27 is very excited about the prospect of a brewing operation in the Baltimore market, and the potential for more jobs and membership in our great local union. We wholly support any legislation necessary to make this opportunity happen, and we will work with Diageo to ensure the success of this endeavor.”

“As the largest Diageo beer distributor in the state of Maryland, we are very excited about today’s announcement by Diageo Beer Company U.S.A. to resurrect its facility in Relay and build a brewery,” said Evan Anthanas, president, Chesapeake Beverage. “Not only will this project help build the Guinness brand in Maryland, the tourism piece and brand experience planned for this project will certainly enhance Maryland’s beer industry and be a benefit to our retail customers.”

Diageo hopes to receive approvals and to begin construction this spring, with the goal of opening the brewery this fall to mark the 200th anniversary of Guinness first being imported into the U.S.