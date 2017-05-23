The 2018 Dodge Challenger unleashes your inner demon, for $1

May 23, 2017
by The Associated Press
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. PHOTO: FCA US LLC
DETROIT—If you want a car with 840 horsepower that can go from zero to 60 in 2.3 seconds, it’ll cost you US$84,995. Plus another dollar.
That’s the starting price for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which Fiat Chrysler says is the most powerful production car ever.
The Demon comes standard with a mere 808 horsepower. But for $1, you get a crate of parts that set it up for the drag strip. This includes a high-performance powertrain control computer with a high-octane fuel setting that adds 32 horsepower.
The Demon is a one-seater. But another dollar gets you a front passenger seat, and the rear seat costs another buck.
The Demon’s price includes a $1,700 federal gas-guzzler tax but does not include shipping. The car will reach showrooms in the fall.
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon includes key standard features:
- Supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® Demon V-8 with 808 horsepower and 717 lb.-ft. of torque
- TorqueFlite 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission with factory-production car exclusive TransBrake
- Standard with one seat, a premium cloth-covered driver seat
- Standard cloth seat includes Ballistic II inserts with silver embroidered Demon head logo
- Standard line lock engages the front brakes to hold the Challenger SRT Demon stationary but leaves the rear wheels free for a burnout to heat up and clean the rear tires
- Brembo lightweight high-performance brake system with two-piece rotors
- 3.09 rear axle ratio for improved off-the-line acceleration
- After-Run Cooler, a factory-production car first, helps the Challenger SRT Demon get ready for the next run as quickly as possible by running the cooling fan and the low-temperature circuit coolant pump after engine shutdown
- First-ever factory-production car with innovative SRT Power Chiller™ liquid-to-air intercooler chiller system
- Air-Grabber™ induction system includes the largest functional hood scoop (45.2 square inches) of any production car
- Torque Reserve delivers increased levels of power and torque at launch
- A flat-bottom SRT Performance steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara with paddle shifters
- Demon head logo fender badges
- Two-speaker audio system
- SRT Demon-tuned three-mode Adaptive Damping Suspension (ADS)
- 315/40R18 street-legal drag radial tires specifically designed and developed exclusively for the Challenger SRT Demon, with a new compound and specific tire sidewall construction
- 18 in. x 11 in. lightweight aluminum wheels
- Remote start
- Manual tilt/telescoping column
- Serialized dash plaque
- Dark Brushed II interior accents