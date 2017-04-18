Hempco set to install processing equipment at new Edmonton facility

April 18, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

VANCOUVER—Burnaby B.C.-based Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. has received the green-light from municipal authorities to begin installation of hemp seed, hemp oil and hemp fibre processing equipment at its new compound outside Edmonton.

Hempco entered into a lease to purchase agreement in November 2016 for a 5 acre property to grow and process hemp products in Nisku, Alberta, near Edmonton’s international airport.

The facility will process up to 5,000 tonnes per year of hemp seed, including nuts and protein, which are sold to food retailers.

Hempco will also produce 5,000 tonnes per year of hemp fibre in Nisku—which can be made into paper products, textiles and a variety of other materials—and 15,000 tonnes per year of hem hurd—the inner core of the hemp plant used as a building material.

20 tonnes of cannabidiol-hemp seed oil will be manufactured at this facility every year as well. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a chemical compound found in marijuana that has potential medical benefits but doesn’t produce the high of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), marijuana’s other active ingredient. Because CBD doesn’t illicit the high or the psychological side-effects of THC, it is generally viewed as a better option for medicinal use. Hempco’s oil has high levels of CBD and very low levels of THC.

Northern Alberta was chosen for the location of this farm/factory because of the length of sunlight growing hours during summer months and the absence of tidewaters.

“Edmonton is a fantastic resource centre for parts, services and skilled labour. Edmonton is also the heart of Canada’s longest and sunniest growing hours and some of the best soil with lowest risk from flooding land area for growing industrial hemp. Logistically, we couldn’t be in a better place,” said Hempco CEO Charles Holmes.

Hempco is targeting June 2017 for the grand opening of the Nisku facility’s food and fibre processing.

The hemp company also has a facility in MacGregor, Manitoba.