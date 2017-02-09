DRS Technologies improving Ottawa operations with help of Ontario government

February 9, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

KANATA, Ont.—Military communications provider DRS Technologies Canada Ltd. is investing in new equipment and expanding its business in the Ottawa region, with help from the Ontario government.

DRS Technologies designs and manufactures electronics for aerospace, defence and space applications, and provides naval communications technology and tracking systems.

The company is investing $5,268,865 in new equipment and improvements to its design and manufacturing facility.

Ontario is contributing $718,482 from the Eastern Ontario Development Fund for this project, bringing DRS Technologies’ total infrastructure investment to $5,987,347.

“We are pleased to partner with the Ontario government to help us sharpen our competitive edge and bring more jobs to our community,” said Martin Munro, VP and general manager, DRS Technologies.