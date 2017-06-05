Worker in Lethbridge, Alta., dies after wind blows concrete wall onto him

June 5, 2017

by The Canadian Press

LETHBRIDGE, Alta.—Police in Lethbridge, Alta., say a worker has died after winds blew down a large concrete wall onto him late last week.

Police say emergency services were called to the Stonecrest Point residential development in the Alberta city south of Calgary Friday afternoon.

The worker was transported to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety will be conducting their investigation into the incident.

According to Environment Canada, winds were gusting to about 50 kilometres an hour in the city on Friday.