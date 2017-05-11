Worker killed after being thrown from excavator at B.C. construction site

Police say the 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene
VANCOUVER—Worksafe BC and the BC Coroner’s Service are investigating a fatal workplace accident in West Vancouver.
Police say a worker was thrown from an excavator when it accidentally overturned while working at the top of a steep slope May 10.
It happened at a construction site on Chippendale Road shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, but have released few other details about the incident.
The man’s name has not been released.