Utility worker electrocuted on the job in Peterborough, Ont.

July 5, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—A 47-year-old utility worker has been killed on the job in Peterborough, Ont.

Few details have been released, but Peterborough Police Service said the incident took place at Brealey Drive and Parkhill Road July 3. Emergency responders arrived at the scene at about 3:30 p.m. in response to the “sudden death” of a male worker.

Labour union Unifor later identified the worker as Éric Labelle, an employee at telecommunications firm Expertech Network Installation Inc.

The union said Labelle died after being electrocuted, but did not elaborate.

He was a seven-year veteran at Expertech who lived in Saint-Colomban, Que., but was called up to work in Ontario temporarily.

“His death is a poignant reminder that we must continue pushing employers and the government that work is safe for everyone,” Jerry Dias, Unifor’s national president, said in a statement.

Police say the investigation has been handed off to the federal Ministry of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.