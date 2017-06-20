Transmission tower collapse kills two workers in Newfoundland

June 20, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

ST. JOHN’S—Two workers have been killed while working on a new transmission line on the Avalon Peninsula in eastern Newfoundland.

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro provided few details about the June 19 accident, but said it occurred near the town of Come by Chance.

The company, a subsidiary of crown-owned Nalcor Energy, said an investigation is currently underway and all construction on the new transmission line has been suspended. The electrical infrastructure project is designed to link the Avalon Peninsula with Bay d’Espoir.

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro said the two workers were employed by a contractor.

The utility has released no other details about the accident, but numerous local news outlets, including CBC and VOCM reported the two workers were working on a steel transmission tower when it collapsed.