Single wage grid for full-time and casual LCBO retail workers eliminates pay gap

February 13, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—The LCBO has created a single wage grid for both full-time and casual retail workers, finalizing an agreement that was reached with the Ontario government and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) in November 2016.

The new wage grid will mean an average pay increase of 9.5 per cent for three-quarters of the 84 per cent of customer service representatives classified as casual workers, along with an improved guarantee of hours of work and the creation of 200 new full-time jobs.

This agreement arose from a complaint OPSEU filed with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario in 2013, arguing that the LCBO’s pay structure discriminated against casual workers

OPSEU found that LCBO casual workers were paid between $6 and $9 less than their full-time counterparts.

“This is 2017. Equal pay for equal work should be the norm, not something that workers have to fight for,” said OPSEU President Warren Thomas.

OPSEU has called on Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne to bring in stronger employment standards and equal pay for equal work legislation.