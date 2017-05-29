Renewables employed 9.8 million worldwide in 2016: report

May 29, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.—More than 9.8 million people were employed in the renewable energy sector in 2016, according to a new report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

IRENA is an intergovernmental organization headquartered in Abu Dhabi which promotes renewable energy.

The advocacy group’s latest report, Renewable Energy and Jobs – Annual Review 2017, provides employment figures for the renewable energy sector and explores factors affecting the renewables labour market.

“Falling costs and enabling policies have steadily driven up investment and employment in renewable energy worldwide since IRENA’s first annual assessment in 2012, when just over seven million people were working in the sector. In the last four years, for instance, the number of jobs in the solar and wind sectors combined has more than doubled,” said IRENA director-general Adnan Z. Amin.

Amin continued, “As the scales continue to tip in favour of renewables, we expect that the number of people working in the renewables sector could reach 24 million by 2030, more than offsetting fossil-fuel job losses and becoming a major economic driver around the world.”

Here’s how the report’s findings break down for 2016: