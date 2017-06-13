Pulp and paper firm Domtar fined for worker injury at Ontario plant

June 13, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

ESPANOLA, Ont.—Domtar Inc. has been hit with a $50,000 fine after a worker was injured by a machine at one of its paper mills in Northern Ontario.

The incident took place in July 2015 at the company’s Espanola plant, outside Sudbury, Ont., which produces wood pulp and a number of different types of paper.

According to the Ministry of Labour, a worker was repairing a paper machine when a chain and sprocket mechanism moved, causing the employee permanent injuries, including the loss of dexterity.

While the piece of equipment was mechanically and electrically locked-out, the worker cut a section of dryer felt in the machine, which released elastic stretch in the machine. Under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, any part of a machine that can move must be blocked or locked in position when a repair is being made.

Domtar pleaded guilty to the violation in an Espanola courtroom June 8.