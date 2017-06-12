Ottawa streamlines immigration process for high-skilled workers

June 12, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—Canadian companies will now have an easier time accessing temporary, high-skilled, global talent to scale up or expand innovative businesses.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains on June 12 announced the federal Global Skills Strategy, which aims to give employers a faster and more predictable process for attracting top talent and new skills to Canada.

The strategy includes four pillars: applications from high-skilled workers coming to Canada on a temporary basis will now be processed within two weeks and have access to temporary resident visas. Open work permits for spouses and study permits for dependants will also be processed in two weeks when applicable.

The ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship offers a dedicated service channel to access the so-called “global talent stream.”

Two new work permit exemptions have also taken effect. Highly-skilled workers who need to come to Canada for a very short-term assignment and scientists taking part in short-duration research projects being conducted in Canada will no longer require a work permit.

In a press release, the federal government said that by facilitating the faster entry of top talent with specialized skill sets and global experience to Canada, “we can help innovative companies grow, flourish and create jobs for Canadians.”

“Employers that are making plans for job-creating investments in Canada will often need an experienced leader, dynamic researcher or an innovator with unique skills not readily available in Canada to make that investment happen. The Global Skills Strategy aims to give those employers confidence that when they need to hire from abroad, they’ll have faster, more reliable access to top talent,” said Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Some of the plan’s details include: