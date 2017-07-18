Ontario worker killed as crane collapses into pond

July 18, 2017

by The Canadian Press

AUGUSTA, Ont.—Provincial police say a 77-year-old man has died in an industrial accident at a gravel pit in Augusta Township.

They say a crane tipped at the edge of a pond, causing it to collapse into the water.

They say the crane operator was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the name of the 77-year-old man from Lakefield, Ont.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour is investigating.