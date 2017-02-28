Strike ends at Toronto Molson plant as company, brewery workers reach deal

February 28, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—A six-week standoff between workers and management at Toronto’s Molson Coors brewery is over.

Representatives of the Canadian beer giant and the Canadian Union of Brewery and General Workers Local 325 reached a new collective agreement Feb. 26. The union’s 320 members ratified the deal a day later, officially ending the 45-day strike at the Etobicoke beer plant.

“While this was a challenging round of negotiations, this new contract positions Molson to be more efficient and flexible while also remaining fair to our employees and their needs,” said Amy Michtich, chief supply chain officer at Molson Coors Canada, adding that the beer industry has changed significantly over the past five years.

The union said the new four-year contract continues to provide its members a comprehensive compensation and benefits package, though it did not release any details.

The CUBGW workers set up picket lines Jan. 12 after initial talks with the company fell apart.

The two sides returned to the bargaining table Feb. 17.