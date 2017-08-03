Meat company hit with fine for forklift injury at Brampton, Ont. plant

August 3, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

BRAMPTON, Ont.—Ontario’s Concord Premium Meats Ltd. has been fined $55,000 for a forklift industry at its Brampton, Ont. plant.

The company, which also operates as Cucina Marcangelo Foods and Concord Premium Foods, faced charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in a Brampton court last month.

The incident took place in May 2013 and involved a shipper/receiver operating a walkie forklift.

According to the Ministry of Labour, the young worker was moving meat with the small forklift and collided with material being moved by a co-worker. The worker suffered a broken ankle during the accident.

After the trial, the company was found guilty of four offences related to failing to take the proper precautions to ensure worker safety.

The fine was handed down Aug. 2.