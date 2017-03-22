Martinrea hit with fine for worker injury at Brampton, Ont. plant

March 22, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

BRAMPTON, Ont.—Auto parts company Martinrea International Inc. has been fined $75,000 for a 2015 incident at a Toronto-area plant that left a worker with serious injuries.

The accident took place at Hydroform Solutions in Brampton, Ont.—one of the company’s subsidiaries—when a worker was using a remote-controlled crane to move a stamping die to another part of the plant. The die was sitting on a “large rectangular bolster plate” enclosed by a pair of transfer bars. However, when the die was lifted, it swung into one of the transfer bars, which fell on the worker.

The Ministry of Labour said the worker sustained critical injuries, but did not elaborate.

After an investigation, the province found Martinrea violated the Occupational Health and Safety Act by not taking the proper precautions to ensure the worker’s safety.

The $75,000 fine was handed down last week by a Brampton court.