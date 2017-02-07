Man killed in industrial accident at quarry near Orillia, Ont.

February 7, 2017

by The Canadian Press

SEVERN TOWNSHIP, Ont.—An autopsy is planned Wednesday for a man killed in an industrial accident in Severn Township, near Orillia, Ont.

Provincial police say they were called to a quarry Feb. 6 on reports of a fatal accident.

They say a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, but have not specified the cause or circumstances of his death.

According to the Peterborough Examiner, the accident took place at the Severn Quarry located north of Orillia.

Operated by Walker Industries, the facility produces raw materials, including limestone, for the construction industry.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified and is also conducting an investigation.