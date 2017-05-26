Canada Bread ends lockout at Langley bakery with new CBA

May 26, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

LANGLEY, B.C.—Workers at Canada Bread Company, Ltd.’s bakery in Langley, B.C. have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement, bringing to an end a lockout that began on April 1.

The workers; represented by the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco, Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) Local 468; were locked out of the bakery by Canada Bread after talks stalled on issues the company deemed to be of “critical importance to the long-term viability of the bakery.”

Talks had been in progress for three months prior to the April 1 lockout.

On May 23, the new four-year agreement was unanimously endorsed by the BCTGM negotiating committee, and the agreement was accepted by a majority of the bakery’s associates during a vote May 25.

Canada Bread says all monetary and non-monetary items within the collective bargaining agreement have been successfully resolved.

The company plans to ramp up operations over the next two weeks and gradually bring employees back to work.

The Langley bakery employs 200 associates, 160 of whom are in the bargaining unit represented by BCTGM Local 468, and Canada Bread employs more than 4,200 workers across Canada at 18 manufacturing locations.