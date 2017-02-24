Investigation underway after death at Iamgold mine in western Quebec

February 24, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—Government authorities have launched an investigation after a worker at a Quebec gold mine was found dead early Feb. 23.

Iamgold Corp. said the worker was found Thursday morning, lying next to his parked equipment after a night shift at its Westwood Mine, west of Val d’Or, Que. An emergency response team was deployed and police and government safety authorities were notified immediately.

The company said there were no signs of an accident or an equipment failure.

Iamgold released no other detail about the worker, but said government authorities have opened an investigation to determine the cause of death.

The underground mine opened in 2013.