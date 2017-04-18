Hiring temps and freelancers is a trend on the rise, says Randstad

April 18, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—The current Canadian trend of hiring non-traditional workers—contract, consultant, remote or freelance—is set to accelerate over the next decade.

This is according to staffing agency Randstad Canada’s Workforce 2025 report, which reveals that non-traditional workers currently make up 20 to 30 per cent of the workforce in Canada, a statistic that is expected to increase in the next ten years.

“New technologies and new attitudes towards employment are having a profound effect on how the workforce will look in 2025. This shift in thinking and the willingness of young Canadians to eschew the traditional nine-to-five for non-traditional roles will dramatically change the makeup of the workforce over the next decade,” said Marc-Étienne Julien, CEO of Randstad Canada.

Many companies are now hiring employees on an as-needed or temporary basis to fulfill short or long-term contracts that fill skills gaps. According to the report, non-traditional workers are professionals who represent a variety of different disciplines and backgrounds.

The report also found that 80 per cent of temporary or freelance workers said they were just as loyal as they would be if they were full time, and that majority of employees surveyed said employers should be more open to flexible work arrangements. 55 per cent of non-traditional workers surveyed feel they have more control over their career.

As far as employers are concerned, the report found that 21 per cent believe a flexible staffing model helps improve operational performance and 36 per cent feel they are better equipped to meet changing customer demands with an agile work model. 85 per cent of employers surveyed said their organization will be committed to building an agile workforce by 2025