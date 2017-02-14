Former SNC execs acquitted of bribery charges after wiretap evidence nixed

February 14, 2017

by The Canadian Press

TORONTO—Two former top executives of SNC-Lavalin and a Canadian businessman have been acquitted in an international bribery case.

An Ontario Superior Court justice dismissed the case late last week at the prosecution’s request.

Former SNC-Lavalin executives Kevin Wallace and Ramesh Shah and Canadian businessman Zulfiquar Ali Bhuiyan had pleaded not guilty.

The case related to alleged bribery of foreign officials about a construction contract in Bangladesh.

Last month, Superior Court Justice Ian Nordheimer ruled that wiretap evidence had to be excluded.

As a result, the prosecution on Friday elected to call no evidence and the accused were acquitted, a prosecution spokeswoman said.

Wallace, a former vice-president, was initially arrested and charged in 2013.