Explosion at Canadian-owned plant in West Virginia kills 2 workers

May 25, 2017

by The Associated Press

PHILIPPI, W.Va.—An explosion at a West Virginia industrial plant has killed two people and injured a third.

Officials say the explosion was reported May 24 at Midland Resource Recovery, a company based in Canada that odorizes natural gas. Exact details of the event weren’t available.

Barbour County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Brett Carpenter said the names of those who died wouldn’t be released until family members were notified. The injured person was taken to a hospital.

Local media reported that several agencies were investigating, including the state Fire Marshal’s office, the Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration.

OSHA spokeswoman Leni Uddyback-Fortson said the agency had no record of inspecting the facility in the past five years.

Midland Resource Recovery is a natural gas odorization company based in Lancaster Ont., near the Ontario-Quebec border. In addition to the equipment processing facility and odorant distribution center in Philippi, W.Va., the company operates a facility outside of Denver, Colo.