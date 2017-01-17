Dennis Darby takes reins at CME as new president and CEO

January 17, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) have named a new president and CEO after an eight-month search.

The industry organization announced Jan. 16 that Dennis Darby, currently the CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association (OPA), will take over the position at the end of the month.

Darby will replace Ron Morrison, a past chair of CME’s National Board of Directors, who took the post of interim president and CEO after Jayson Myers stepped down as president and CEO last September. Morrison will return to a position on the organization’s board.

Darby said he will focus on innovation and work with governments to help manufacturers across the country continue to grow.

“Manufacturing remains the cornerstone of the Canadian economy, representing almost one-third of all economic activity,” he said in a statement. “It has been and must continue to be the pillar of innovation, of wealth creation and of prosperity for Canada.”

Rhonda Barnet, chair of CME’s National Board, said the trade association is “extremely pleased” Darby is taking the reins.

“He joins the association at a critical time for Canadian manufacturing as the sector is undergoing rapid change and transition,” Barnet said. “To be globally competitive, to serve changing customer expectations, and to grow and be profitable, our sector must continue to invest in its people, processes and products. Innovation and the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies is central to this transformation.

“Dennis brings an impressive pedigree with him to this role and we look forward to his leadership in helping us create the competitive business environment and the sustained partnership and engagement between industry and all levels of government that is necessary to support our goal to double manufacturing in Canada by 2030,” she added.

Before serving as CEO of the OPA, Darby spent 24 years with Procter & Gamble, starting his career as a product engineer and rising to director of North American External Relations. He has a degree in Chemical Engineering and Management from McMaster University and earned an Institute of Corporate Directors Designation from the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management in 2011.