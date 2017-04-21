Dairy firm Gay Lea hit with fine for workplace injury at Toronto plant

April 21, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has slapped Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Ltd. with a $70,000 fine for a worker injury involving a yogurt-filling machine.

The incident happened in July 2014 at one of the dairy company’s Toronto plants.

According to the province, while operating the machine, an employee noticed a yogurt tube stuck in the line and tried to free it by hand. The filling machine’s blades then made contact with the worker’s hand, causing injuries.

The province’s investigation found that guards on the machine would have prevented the worker’s hand from coming into contact with the blades while the equipment was running.

The fine was handed down by Justice of the Peace Esme Lall April 20.