Contract worker dies at salt mine in Goderich, Ontario

March 20, 2017

by The Canadian Press

GODERICH, Ont.—Ontario Provincial Police and the province’s labour ministry are investigating the death of a man at a salt mine in Goderich.

Mine owner Compass Minerals say the man was a contractor who was working at the mine March 18.

Police and Compass are giving few details, but say emergency treatment was provided and the man was taken to hospital where he could not be revived.

Police say an autopsy is to be done March 20.

Staff were cleared from the mine while investigators did their work Saturday.

The company’s website describes the Goderich facility is the world’s largest underground salt mine. It first opened in 1959 and is located about about 1,800 feet (550 metres) below Lake Huron.