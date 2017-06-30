Construction zone flagger seriously injured in Vancouver hit-and-run [WATCH]

June 30, 2017

by The Canadian Press

BURNABY, B.C.—RCMP say a woman has been arrested after a flagger at a construction zone was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Burnaby, B.C., that was all caught on video.

Video posted on the Internet showed the flag woman directing traffic June 28 when she tried to stop a vehicle, but the driver kept going, running into the flagger.

Police say a second flagger further down the road was also hit, resulting in minor injuries.

Not long after, police say they received a complaint about a woman assaulting two children on a street near the crash scene.

Police allege the woman was the same suspect from the hit-and-run and say they are considering criminal or Motor Vehicle Act charges.

They say the construction worker remains in hospital with a head injury and bruising.

Watch: The hit-and-run caught on video:

