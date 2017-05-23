Carrier confirms 632 job cuts, closing Indiana plant

May 23, 2017

Mike Ouellette

INDIANAPOLIS—Carrier Corp. is releasing a timeline for eliminating 632 jobs at the company’s Indianapolis factory in a move that outsources work to Mexico.

Company officials said in a May 23 letter that 338 jobs would be cut by July 20. Another 290 will be out of work by Dec. 22.

United Steelworkers Local 1999 Vice-President Robert James says it’s “cold” to put people out of work just days before Christmas.

President Donald Trump made the plight of 1,400 Carrier workers a major campaign theme. Under pressure from Trump, Carrier announced last November that it would keep some operations in Indianapolis, sparing about 800 workers.

But the union president Chick Jones blasted Trump, saying he gave people false hope when he couldn’t convince carrier to back off its plans to move to Mexico.

The announcement came just months after an Indiana board endorsed $7 million in state tax breaks and grants to Carrier Corp.

The company is also closing a sister plant in Huntington, Indiana.