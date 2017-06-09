Canada’s sizzling labour market added 77,000 jobs in May

June 9, 2017

by The Canadian Press

OTTAWA—Canada’s labour market was surprisingly strong last month, when 77,000 full-time positions were created.

As a result of the full-time work, Statistics Canada says 54,500 net new jobs were gained overall—far more than expected.

The national unemployment rate edged up to 6.6 per cent, however, as more people entered the job market.

By province, the agency says Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec saw the biggest job gains last month.

Quebec’s unemployment rate dropped 0.6 percentage points to six per cent—its lowest level since Statistics Canada started collecting the data in 1976.

A consensus of economists had expected job gains of 11,000 last month and for the unemployment rate to move up to 6